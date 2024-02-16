NewsMusic News

Kylie Minogue to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

"So excited to see you all again!"

By Tom Skinner
Kylie Minogue performing live on stage
Kylie Minogue performs live. CREDIT: David Becker/ Getty

Kylie Minogue has been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 – find all the details below.

The ‘Padam Padam’ singer is due to top the bill at this year’s edition of the concert series on Saturday, July 13. She’ll be joined by a host of support acts who are yet to be confirmed.

“I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer,” Minogue said. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (February 21) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a BST pre-sale at the same time on Monday (February 19) – details of which can be found below.

Minogue joins the previously confirmed headliners Shania Twain, Andrea BocelliRobbie Williams and Stray Kids on the bill. Further artists are due to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Minogue would receive the BRITs Global Icon award and perform live at next month’s ceremony.

She recently won the second Grammy of her career, picking up the Pop Dance Recording statue for her hit single ‘Padam Padam’ – 20 years after winning her first award at the event.

Elsewhere, Minogue has teamed up with Sia on a collaborative new track called ‘Dance Alone’.

In a four-star review of Minogue’s latest album, NME wrote: “Ultimately, ‘Tension’ plays like a fun, flirty night out with an old friend who never burdens you with her problems. Whether you’ve known Minogue for a lifetime – or just since ‘Padam Padam’ –  you’ll want to join the party.”

