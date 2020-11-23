Kylie Minogue to join Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream

Kylie Minogue will reportedly join Dua Lipa‘s special livestream event, Studio 2054, this Friday (November 27).

Per The Sun, Kylie will duet with Lipa during the show, broadcast from a warehouse filled with custom-made sets.

“I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me,” Lipa told the newspaper.

“She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.”

It comes just a day after the Australian pop icon named Lipa as someone she’d like to collaborate with on new music.

Kylie joins the other previously-announced special guests for Studio 2054, including FKA Twigs, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

As well as performing songs from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’, its remix ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ and her self-titled debut, a press release said fans can expect to see Lipa “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.

It’s been a big week for the pop star – yesterday (November 23) she gave a celestial performance of ‘Levitating’ at the American Music Awards 2020, rising up into the sky on wires as glitter rained down around her. On Friday (November 20), Lipa released her long-awaited collaboration with Miley Cyrus, ‘Prisoner’.