Kylie Minogue to receive BRITs Global Icon award and perform at ceremony

Kylie Minogue is set to receive a BRITs Global Icon award at this year’s ceremony.

The Australian pop star – who is also nominated for international artist of the year – will perform at the awards on March 2 at London’s O2 arena.

The Global Icon award recognises “truly exceptional artists”, and will celebrate Minogue’s five decades in music, during which she has released 16 studio albums.

Advertisement

She will join previously announced performers Dua Lipa and Raye.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the global icon award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” said Minogue in a statement (via BBC).

2024 #BRITs Global Icon winner… @kylieminogue! the queen herself will also be taking the stage you won't wanna miss it tune in Sat 2 March x pic.twitter.com/qGIhriKEOu — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 12, 2024

“The UK has always been a home from home so the Brits have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the Brits stage.”

In 2021, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the award, with previous winners including Elton John and David Bowie.

Lipa is nominated for the Best Artist award and Best Song award with her Barbie hit ‘Dance The Night’, and is set to perform at the ceremony, while RAYE received a record-breaking number of nominations this year.

Advertisement

Other artist up for awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware and more.You can find the full list of nominations here.

In other news from Minogue, the pop star recently said she would love to experiment and give fans “a little taste” of more “indie folk” music.

This month saw the singer take home the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for her hit song ‘Padam Padam’, 20 years after her first.