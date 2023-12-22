Kylie Minogue would like to pull off “one amazing stadium show”

Kylie Minogue has hinted that she would like to do “one amazing stadium show” before the end of her career.

The singer is currently on a break from her ongoing Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on November 3 at the Voltaire stage at the Venetian Resort. She has described the set as being “a mix between a 1930s club and a 1970s kind of Frank Sinatra, Elvis venue where there were booths and lamps and cocktails”.

But she has recently been quoted as saying that beyond the Sin City shows, she still has her eye on even bigger stages in the future.

Speaking in The Sun (via Music News), she said, “I don’t know if I am a stadium artist but maybe now is the time to put it on the table. I would love to do that one amazing show and bring it all together.”

She added that her guest appearance at Capital FM’s SummerTime Ball at Wembley Stadium last summer whetted her appetite for more shows on that scale. “I was just there for a couple of songs but I have to admit it did feel good to be in a stadium,” she said.

Kylie’s Las Vegas residency resumes on January 20, before finally wrapping up on May 5. Get your tickets here.

Earlier this week, Kylie also opened up about her 2005 cancer diagnosis, revealing that she is still trying to comprehend the experience.

The singer was diagnosed with breast cancer that year, before being declared cancer-free in 2006 after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

“It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she said. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing, in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things.”

“I sing to process everything, I think,” she added. “I write to process. I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform.”

Kylie released ‘Tension’, her 16th studio album, earlier this year, which included the ‘90s-inspired title track and the hit anthem of the summer, ‘Padam Padam’.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Tension’ as one of the singer’s strongest albums in recent years, and up there with some of her iconic earlier work. “It’s the sonic equivalent of a burst of confetti,” it read. “The whole album zips along in 36 minutes with no ballads and no duds, just tracks that either slap hard or shimmer infectiously.”

Following the album’s release, Minogue also hit out at ageism and insisted she will continue to wear whatever she wants.

“It’s not about being sexy, it’s about being yourself. I’m not going down to Tesco’s in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me. I don’t even call it sexy as even that feels passe.”