L.A. Reid apparently once told Kanye West to “stick to making beats”

L.A. Reid once told Kanye West that he should “stick to making beats”, according to Lupe Fiasco.

Speaking on The Coda Collection with Andrew Barber, Lupe recalled a time Arista Records executive Antonio “L.A” Reid told West he wasn’t a fan of his rhyming ability before he signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc-A-Fella Records.

“We brought Ye into Arista to showcase for L.A. Reid before Roc-A-Fella,” Lupe said. “Stack Bundles was sitting there. Imagine it’s me, Stack Bundles, Kanye, and L.A. Reid in the office.”

He continued: “When [West] stopped [rapping], L.A. was like, ‘Yo you should stick to making music, stick to making beats.’ So that’s why I always honour Ye, no matter how crazy he goes. I’ve seen that man struggle.”

Fun Fact: Once upon a time Lupe Fiasco brought Kanye West and Stack Bundles to audition for LA Reid. And Lupe almost signed to Roc-A-Fella before Ye…https://t.co/6NANLb0mka pic.twitter.com/FK1gpDhQIR — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) February 19, 2021

West and Lupe met while the former was producing Beanie Sigel’s ‘The Truth’. From there the pair became friends, bouncing ideas off each other. Their biggest collaboration to date came in 2005 on ‘Touch The Sky’ from West’s Late Registration album.

In October, L.A. Reid has sold off 100 per cent of his publishing interests and writer’s share of income on the entirety of his 162-song catalogue.

The producer, songwriter and executive is one of several artists to sell the rights to their future royalties to the Hipgnosis Song Fund. Reid was also been appointed to its advisory board.

Last month, Lupe paid tribute to MF DOOM with a new freestyle.

DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) died on October 31, but the news was only confirmed by his wife Jasmine on December 31.

