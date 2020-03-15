L Devine announces online “URL tour” after IRL tour cancelled

L Devine has come up with an innovative solution after her tour supporting Fletcher was cancelled – announcing a string of online ‘tour dates’ across various social media platforms.

The originally scheduled tour was cancelled, along with many others around the world, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, pop artist L Devine is trying something new. “Sooooo I have been thinking about what to do now I’m not on tour with @findingfletcher and… I’M GOING ON TOUR,” she posted on social media today (March 15).

“A URL TOUR. I thought it would be cool to do something virtual that we can all be a part of,” she wrote, before adding: “Hope to see you at a show lol.”

Rather than playing physical venues, Devine will perform live shows, without a physical audience, to be streamed via a different platform each night between March 16 and March 30.

The ‘tour’ kicks off with Instagram on Monday, then heads to Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube across the two weeks.

Hardcore band Code Orange went down a similar route this weekend, when they live streamed their hometown show in Pittsburgh last night (March 14) from an empty venue.

The band revealed on Twitter earlier this week that The Roxian, the venue they were set to play, had decided to postpone all shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than rescheduling until a later date, the band revealed they had taken matters into their own hands, and played the show – which was set to feature new production they said they are “extremely proud of” – behind closed doors, with a live stream available on Twitch for fans to tune in.

“We have been racking our brains on how to present our art live in this extremely uncertain time,” the band wrote in a statement.