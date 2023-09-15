L7 call for climate action with tongue-in-cheek new single ‘Cooler Than Mars’

L7 have called for climate action with their latest single ‘Cooler Than Mars’. Check out the tongue-in-cheek music video for the track below.

The track is available both digitally and as a limited edition 100-run flexi disc, and comes alongside the band’s signature social-political commentary, blended with a lighthearted sense of humour.

In ‘Cooler Than Mars’, the group highlight the harmful effects of climate change, all while calling out those in positions of power who refuse to make any actual change. It also sees Donita Sparks and Co. call out the ultra-rich for their trivial pursuit of colonising outer space, rather than using their wealth to help protect Earth.

“They say we’re finite / Disposable / Leave it all behind / It appears we didn’t get the memo from all the guys that are in the know,” teases Sparks as the track opens, before erupting into the uptempo, synth-dominated chorus: “No one wants to live on Mars / Nothing wants to be on Mars”.

The music video also sees the members performing in front of a green screen, which displays footage of some of the things that make planet Earth so beautiful compared to Mars, including colourful flora, cute animals and ocean waves. Check it out below.

“The song was inspired by the ongoing catastrophic news of climate change, and the strange passions of billionaire space cowboys to explore and exploit the outer limits of our stratosphere,” Sparks said of the motivation behind the song (via Blabbermouth).

“Seems to me such obsessions and resources should be totally focused on healing The Big Blue Marble. I feel like there is nothing ‘out there’ that is as mind-blowing as the biodiversity of what we have here on Earth. Because we’re cooler than Mars, damnit.”

As well as releasing the latest single, L7 also kicked off their long-awaited ‘In Your Space’ North American tour yesterday (September 14) with a show at Asbury Park in New Jersey.

The tour will continue tomorrow night (September 16) with a gig in Boston, Massachusetts, and will also include stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Find a full list of upcoming tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

The current run of live shows follows on the heels of last year’s run of tour dates, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their hit third album ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, which arrived back in 1992.

To celebrate the milestone, the band also reissued the record and teamed up with Licorice Pizza to release a digitally remastered version on limited-edition black and gold vinyl.