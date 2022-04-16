L7 to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ with vinyl reissue and North American tour

L7 have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, with a special reissue and North American tour.

There are 17 dates on the itinerary, with the Californian grunge icons starting off in Nashville on Monday October 3. They’ll head to Atlanta, New York, Brooklyn and Boston over the rest of that week, before playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Columbus, Detroit and Chicago across the following week. Shows in Minneapolis, Denver and Vancouver will follow, before the stint wraps up with gigs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

The tour will see L7 perform ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ in full for the first time ever. Tickets for all 17 of the gigs are on sale now – find them here.

As for the album’s reissue, the band have teamed up with Licourice Pizza Records to release a digitally remastered version of ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ – the original mix of which landed on April 14, 1992 via the now-defunct Slash Records imprint – on limited-edition black and gold vinyl records.

In a statement, vocalist/guitarist Donita Sparks said: “After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record. We were so close to [being] certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now. So we thought to hell with it, we are declaring ourselves Gold and making our own gold records. Get ‘em while they are hot.”

Sparks teased that the package – which you can preorder here – will sport “over the top packaging”, and assured fans that she, her bandmates and the label “are going to pull out all the stops for this release”.

L7’s ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ 30th anniversary tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Monday 3 – Nashville, Brooklyn Ball

Tuesday 4 – Atlanta, Masquerade (Heaven)

Thursday 6 – New York, Irving Plaza

Friday 7 – Brooklyn, Warsaw

Sunday 8 – Boston, Big Night Live

Monday 10 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

Wednesday 12 – Toronto, Opera House

Thursday 13 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall

Friday 14 – Detroit, Saint Andrew’s Hall

Saturday 15 – Chicago, Metro

Monday 17 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

Wednesday 19 – Denver, Summit

Saturday 22 – Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre

Sunday 23 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre

Monday 24 – Portland, Revolution Hall

Thursday 27 – Los Angeles, Regent Theater

Friday 28 – Los Angeles, Regent Theater