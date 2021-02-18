The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reportedly set to investigate the abuse allegations that have been made against Marilyn Manson.

Earlier this month (February 1), Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accused Manson of sexual abuse, grooming and manipulation. The musician has denied the claims, saying that all of his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners”.

Now, TMZ reports that the authorities are planning to meet one of Manson’s alleged victims. The publication cites law enforcement sources, claiming that the Sheriff’s office wants to ascertain whether or not a crime was committed and, if so, whether further investigation is required.

Since Wood and the other women came forward with allegations at the start of this month, more people have spoken out against Manson. Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has accused the musician of abuse, claiming he chased her around his home with an axe.

Phoebe Bridgers has also recounted her alleged experience with the singer, claiming that he had told her he had a “rape room” in his house when she visited him at home as a teenager.

Manson has described the allegations as “horrible distortions of reality”.

Other artists are also speaking out about Manson in light of the accusations. Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch discussed the allegations in an interview with NME, saying that he felt for Wood. “I see true pain in her voice when she speaks and I just hope that, if it’s true, Manson can own up to it and get help,” he said.

Welch continued to discuss his own experiences with being abusive towards a partner. “I’m very vocal about how I screwed up,” he said. “I was in an abusive relationship, I wrote all about it in my book so owning up to your stuff and dating your demons and becoming a better person – even Marilyn Manson can do that.”

Manson has been dropped from his record label, Loma Vista, after the allegations were made public. His booking agent CAA and longtime manager Tony Ciulla also went on to drop him, while it was confirmed that his appearances would be removed from TV shows American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.