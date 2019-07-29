"Ras G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy"

LA hip-hop pioneer Ras G has died, his label Brainfeeder have confirmed.

The producer, who co-founded the Brainfeeder label, was 39 years old. His cause of death is not yet known.

Announcing the news, Brainfeeder tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, aka RAS G. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & fans worldwide. One of the founders of BRAINFEEDER & LA Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you.”

Tributes have since been pouring in from the likes of Brainfeeder co-founder Flying Lotus, Thundercat and more. FlyLo tweeted: “Ras G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy. Show us the way to the cosmos my friend. I will love you forever. Thank you for your time on earth.”

Across his career, Ras G collaborated with the likes of Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Open Mike Eagle. He performed under his own name as well as Ras G & the Afrikan Space Program.

Ras G was an extremely prolific artist, often releasing multiple albums a year. His last full-length, ‘The Gospel Of The God Spell’, arrived in 2016, while he released five LPs in 2014 alone.