La Luz cancels tour after frontwoman Shana Cleveland is diagnosed with breast cancer

Seattle surf-rock band La Luz have announced the cancellation of their forthcoming North American tour, revealing that frontwoman Shana Cleveland has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The news came in a post made to the group’s Instagram page over the weekend, acknowledging first that a recent bout of radio silence was due to Cleveland’s illness. “Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements,” they wrote, “but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer.

“While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this east coast tour happen in March. We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever, and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled.”

Following an appearance at the Winterland IV festival in Florida (which has also been scrapped), La Luz were due to embark on their 14-date North American tour at the start of March, kicking off in Philadelphia and wrapping up in Washington D.C. According to the aforementioned statement, those dates will be rescheduled “as soon as possible”.

Though the group have stated that they hope to keep their European tour on the cards for May, it’s currently unclear whether their eight-date trek across the UK – slated to happen across the last two weeks of April – will go ahead.

The band released their eponymous fourth album last October via Hardly Art. It came just months after a live record, ‘Live From The Black Hole’, was released independently.