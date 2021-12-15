LA police testify Tory Lanez shouted “Dance, bitch!” when shooting Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles police officer has testified in court that Tory Lanez shouted “Dance, bitch!” before allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in an incident last year.

In July 2020, the Houston rapper (real name Megan Pete) was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. A month later, she claimed that Lanez was the person who had shot her.

Yesterday (December 14) a Los Angeles judge upheld the gun possession charges against Lanez related to the alleged shooting, as the Los Angeles Times reports.

At the court hearing, Los Angeles Police Detective Ryan Stogner testified that Lanez shouted “Dance, bitch!” when shooting Megan.

Stogner added that Megan was hesitant to report the incident to police due to the force she feared they would use against Lanez as a Black man.

The detective said: “She was afraid that there had been recent police shootings, and she described her concern for the police possibly shooting the defendant since he had just committed a shooting.”

Elsewhere, the court heard that Lanez phoned a friend of Megan’s from jail on the night of the shooting, with a transcript read out in court saying: “I’m deeply sorry … so I feel crazy that I made a mistake. What happened, happened already. I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry.”

The court hearing will continue on January 13, with Lanez facing up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Last month it was revealed that Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case.

Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, plus the charge of “personally inflicted great bodily injury”. If he is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Peterson pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020 and, in January 2021, sought the right to speak out about the case after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley previously told Rolling Stone that “meaningful discussions” to strike a deal with prosecutors did not change her client’s not guilty plea.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” she said. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”