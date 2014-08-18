La Roux says she’ll ‘always be happy to play the old stuff’ on final day of Sziget festival

Budapest event closes with Calvin Harris playing to glowstick-wielding crowd

Budapest’s Sziget festival closed last night with performances from La Roux, OutKast and Calvin Harris.

Talking to NME before her set, La Roux‘s Elly Jackson said she was still happy to be playing material from her 2009 debut alongside tracks from recently released second album ‘Trouble In Paradise’.

“I’ll always be happy to play the old stuff. I wouldn’t ever make the first album again, but there’s a nice nostalgia about those songs. It doesn’t really matter how you feel about them, when people have come to see you they want to hear your whole body of work. I find it very frustrating when I go and see someone and they mess about with the old songs, or do them as a medley or something like that. We’re always very mindful of making sure the crowd gets what they want.”

Backed by a four-piece live band, the singer opened with ‘Let Me Down Gently’ and aired seven tracks from the new record. Speaking about the five-year gap between the two releases, she said it was necessary for her to work out a new artistic direction.

“I’ve moved on a lot and learned what I want out of this as a career, which is one of the reasons it took so long. I feel like I’ve made the album that I needed to make. It’s not been about the record or music taking a long time, it’s been about me developing into the artist that I would like to be.”

Earlier, Atlanta rappers OutKast drew one of the biggest crowds of the week. Before ‘Hey Ya!’, André 3000 invited a dozen female audience members to join the band, asking: “Can we get some ladies on the stage?” The duo, backed by a full live band and DJ, played a selection of their biggest hits including ‘Ms Jackson’, ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ and ‘The Way You Move’.

Calvin Harris’ set closed the festival’s main stage, backed by a laser show and a firework display. The organisers also gave out 10,000 glowsticks to audience members.

La Roux played:

‘Let Me Down Gently’

‘Fascination’

‘Kiss And Not Tell’

‘Cruel Sexuality’

‘Quicksand’

‘Growing Pains’

‘Sexotheque’

‘I’m Not Your Toy’

‘Tropical Chancer’

‘Uptight Downtown’

‘In For The Kill’

‘Silent Partner’

‘Colourless Colour’

‘Tigerlily’

‘Bulletproof’