La Roux shares ‘LOADING’ teaser to further fuel rumours of new music

Elly Jackson's last La Roux release came back in July 2014

La Roux has further fuelled rumours that she’s on the cusp of releasing her first new music in over five years with a pair of social media announcements.

Last month, the La Roux account posted a picture of Elly Jackson in the studio with the caption “back at it”, suggesting that new La Roux music was in the making.

That same Twitter account has today (October 28) posted a video teaser with the caption “LOADING”, with the clip itself comprising of the sound of muffled static playing over a video which displays the La Roux name.

Another post from the account this evening informed followers of an “Incoming message from I.W.O.L. HQ”, with a link connecting fans to an automated Facebook Messenger conversation with the La Roux Facebook account.

If you click on the link, I.W.O.L Headquarters tells you on the Messenger app “don’t tell anyone else, but you can expect to hear more from La Roux VERY soon”. You’ll then be offered the chance to sign up to the La Roux mailing list to keep on top of future announcements from the artist.

Originally a two-piece, Elly Jackson is now the sole member of La Roux following the departure of Ben Langmaid, whose exit from the band was announced ahead of the release of the last La Roux record ‘Trouble in Paradise’ in July 2014.

The gap between the last two La Roux albums was five years (‘La Roux’ was released in 2009), with this year marking five years since the release of ‘Trouble In Paradise’.