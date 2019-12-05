La Roux gets hard-hearted on catchy new single ‘Gullible Fool’

La Roux has released ‘Gullible Fool’, a hard-hearted but catchy new track from her long-awaited third album ‘Supervision’ – watch the song’s video below.

Teasing the song on Tuesday (December 3) via social media, Elly Jackson offered up a distorted first taste of ‘Gullible Fool’ in the form of a colourful and kaleidoscopic visual.

In the clip the track’s title is backed by images of Jackson as phone line interference interrupts a brief snippet of the song. You can see the teaser below.

Gullible Fool – This Thursday. pic.twitter.com/8kp43ODoLT — LA ROUX (@larouxofficial) December 3, 2019

Now releasing the song in full with an accompanying video, Jackson said in a statement: “‘Gullible Fool’ is the most special and meaningful song on the record for me, because I feel like it encapsulates a cycle of a life, and that couldn’t have happened if I wasn’t in the process of writing something else. It describes the feeling of being overly trusting, and living under the assumption that you shouldn’t need to protect yourself if you are nice to people.”

Watch the song’s official video below:

‘Gullible Fool’ is the second song to be lifted from ‘Supervision’, the follow-up to 2014 album ‘Trouble in Paradise’.

‘Supervision’ is set for release on February 7. You can pre-order it here.

La Roux announced her return in late October with the single ‘International Woman of Leisure’, her first new material in five years. She also confirmed a world tour for 2020, which will see the singer perform at London’s Fabric.

See La Roux’s full schedule for next year below:

February

5 – London, Fabric

11 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

13 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

15 – Berlin, Metropol

March

2 – Toronto, ON, The Phoenix

3 – Montreal, QB, Corona

5 – Boston, MA, House of Blues

6 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

7 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

13 – Chicago, IL, Park West

14 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theatre

16 – Denver, CO, The Gothic

19 – Seattle, WA, Showbox Market

20 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

21 – Portland, OR, Roseland Ballroom

23 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency

25 – Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda

La Roux, meanwhile, will perform on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2019 this New Year’s Eve. She’ll appear alongside the likes of Stormzy, Rick Astley, and Tom Walker during the seasonal bash.

Elly Jackson is now the sole member of La Roux following the departure of bandmate Ben Langmaid, whose exit from the band was announced ahead of ‘Trouble In Paradise’ being released.