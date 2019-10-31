La Roux returns with new album and shares first new music in five years, ‘International Woman of Leisure’
La Roux is back!
La Roux has today shared a new single, ‘International Woman of Leisure’, her first new music in five years. You can listen to the song below.
A new album – ‘Supervision’ – will follow, arriving on February 7. It is available for pre-order here.
Her comeback announcement was also accompanied by news of of a world tour with tickets going on sale at 10am on November 6. La Roux will play a London gig on November 6 at Fabric – the full dates are listed below.
Deemed “an anthem about not taking anymore shit”, ‘International Woman of Leisure’ is also described as “a playful riposte to the debonair lifestyle of male privilege.” You can watch the Nova Dando-directed video below.
La Roux has fuelled rumours for some time that she was returning after sharing a series of social media announcements recently.
Last month, the La Roux account posted a picture of Elly Jackson in the studio with the caption “back at it”, suggesting that new La Roux music was in the making. Then earlier this week (October 28), the same Twitter account posted a video teaser with the caption “LOADING”, with the clip itself comprising of the sound of muffled static playing over a video which displays the La Roux name.
Originally a two-piece, Elly Jackson is now the sole member of La Roux following the departure of Ben Langmaid, whose exit from the band was announced ahead of the release of the last La Roux record ‘Trouble in Paradise’ in July 2014.
The gap between the last two La Roux albums was five years (‘La Roux’ was released in 2009), with this year marking five years since the release of ‘Trouble In Paradise’.
LA Roux 2020 World Tour Dates
February
5 – London, Fabric
11 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
13 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max
15 – Berlin, Metropol
March
2 – Toronto, ON, The Phoenix
3 – Montreal, QB, Corona
5 – Boston, MA, House of Blues
6 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
7 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
13 – Chicago, IL, Park West
14 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theatre
16 – Denver, CO, The Gothic
19 – Seattle, WA, Showbox Market
20 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
21 – Portland, OR, Roseland Ballroom
23 – San Francisco, CA, The Regency
25 – Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda