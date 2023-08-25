La Roux reworks ‘Bulletproof’ on new Chromeo collaboration ‘Discoproof’

La Roux has shared a new rework of her 2009 hit single ‘Bulletproof’ with help from Chromeo – listen to ‘Discoproof’ below.

The new version of the track was debuted live at this year’s Coachella during Chromeo’s set, and has been given a studio release today (August 25).

‘Discoproof’ is the artists’ second collaboration of 2023, after they shared the track ‘Replacements’ back in April.

Listen to the new track below.

Earlier this year, Chromeo teamed up with singer and bassist Blu DeTiger on ‘Blutooth’ and ‘Enough 4 U’. On working with the duo, DeTiger shared: “I have always admired their musicianship and taste, both musically and aesthetically. They’re the experts of cool.”

Elsewhere, 2022 saw La Roux return to the UK top 10 when UK drill rapper Tion Wayne sampled her track ‘In For The Kill’ in his single ‘IFTK’.

Her last album, ‘Supervision’, came out in 2020. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “La Roux has always held gradual impact above going straight for the jugular. A cohesive record that favours careful restraint and gradual impact over quick hit-making shortcuts, there by creating a bigger sonic world, ‘Supervision’ makes most sense when it’s held up as a singular, cohesive release.

“Warm, tropical, ‘80s inflected pop can sometimes feel a little homogenous, but once again La Roux has succeeded in carving out her own unique world.”