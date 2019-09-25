La Roux teases return to music after nearly five years

‘Trouble In Paradise’ was released in 2014

La Roux – aka Elly Jackson – has announced her return to music with a new studio photo.

The London singer tweeted a picture of herself in the recording studio yesterday (September 24), hinting that she was working on new music. “Back at it…” Jackson wrote in the caption. Check it out below:

The post arrived after a recent wipeout of her Instagram and Twitter. Jackson also uploaded a new profile photo across all her social media platforms, including Facebook, possibly indicating a new era of music.

Jackson originally formed La Roux in 2006 with her then-musical partner and record producer Ben Langmaid. The synth-pop duo released their self-titled debut album in 2009 before announcing their split five years later.

“I came to [Langmaid] with some rare disco references and he made it very clear he didn’t like them. There wasn’t a great deal of understanding,” Jackson told NME in a 2014 interview about making ‘Trouble In Paradise’, La Roux’s sophomore record.

“Sometimes I thought we were on the same level, but then from the production that would come to light, I didn’t feel that we were. I wasn’t happy with the way some of the demos were sounding,” she added.

After Langmaid left the group, Jackson continued La Roux as a solo act, releasing ‘Trouble In Paradise’ in July 2014. Her sophomore album was hailed by NME in a four-and-a-half star review as a “lush neo-disco” record “laced with anxiety”.