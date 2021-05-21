LA teen punk band The Linda Lindas go viral with anti-racist anthem ‘Racist Sexist Boy’

An LA teen punk band have gone viral after live footage of their anti-racist song ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ was shared.

The clip, which was shared on social media yesterday (May 20), sees The Linda Lindas giving a vitriolic performance in a library.

The track was written by band members Mila and Eloise after a boy allegedly singled out the former in school.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila says during the performance, which you can view below.

“After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

The clip got so much traction, it even got a shout out from Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello, who hailed the track “song of the day” on his Twitter page.

The band were previously handpicked to open for Bikini Kill at the Hollywood Palladium in 2019.

That brought them to Amy Poehler’s attention, after which they contributed music to her recent Netflix movie Moxie.

Meanwhile, Bikini Kill recently postponed their planned 2021 tour dates in the UK, Europe and North America until next year.

They last released a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back in 1996, before they split the following year. It’s not yet known whether there are plans to write and record any new material.

Back in February, however, the band’s Kathleen Hanna appeared on a new version of the WandaVision theme tune.