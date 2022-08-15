LABOUM’s agency addresses reports the girl group are disbanding

South Korean entertainment agency Interpark Music Plus has responded to reports about the dissolution of girl group LABOUM.

Last week (August 12), StarNews and other South Korean news outlets reported that LABOUM would be disbanding in late August or early September, following the agency’s acquisition by Yanolja.

However, Interpark Music Plus has since said it is still in the midst of discussions regarding LABOUM’s future. “We saw the article about [LABOUM’s] disbandment, but absolutely nothing has been decided yet,” the agency told Sports Hankook, per Soompi. The agency then added that it would make an announcement once it reaches a decision.

The news comes just one year after the four-member act signed with Interpark Music Plus, following their departure from their previous agency, Global H Media. Former leader Yujeong also left the group at that time. LABOUM currently comprises members Soyeon, Jinyea (formerly known as ZN), Haein and Solbin.

LABOUM’s most recent comeback was last November’s ‘Blossom’, which was led by the title track ‘Kiss Kiss’. In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo wrote that it “feels like a missed opportunity to acknowledge and follow the energetic pop sound of ‘Journey To Atlantis’ that rejuvenated their careers.”

‘Blossom’ had arrived shortly after LABOUM’s 2016 release ‘Journey to Atlantis’ saw a resurgence on South Korean music charts. The song had gained traction after project boyband MSG Wannabe covered it on the variety show How Do You Play?.