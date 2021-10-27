LABOUM drop fairy-like teaser for ‘Kiss Kiss’ music video

K-pop quartet LABOUM have released a dreamy teaser clip for their upcoming ‘Kiss Kiss’ music video.

The 14-second teaser features close-up clips of each member before it ends with a shot of the group lounging in a white, sun-bathed room with walls covered in overgrown flora. “Gently kiss, kiss, kiss, kiss, kiss,” the members of LABOUM harmonise over a mellow pop melody.

‘Kiss Kiss’ is the title track of the group’s forthcoming mini-album, ‘Blossom’, due out on November 3 at 6pm KST. The record will be the group’s first release since signing with Interpark Music Plus last month as the company’s first K-pop group.

LABOUM’s comeback was also first announced alongside news of the group’s new management, in which the group shared that they were “picking up the pace” for ‘Blossom’ preparations. It will also be their first project as a four-member group since the departure of former leader Yujeong.

A tracklist for ‘Blossom’ was released earlier this week, detailing a total of four tracks to be included in the EP. LABOUM members Soyeon and Solbin were spotted as lyricists and composers for a majority of the mini-album’s offerings, alongside South Korean producer Maxx Song as a writer and composer for ‘Kiss Kiss’.

LABOUM made their debut in 2014 with the single album ‘Petit Macaron’ in August. They went on to release two more extended plays, two studio albums and a handful of single albums throughout their now eight-year-career.