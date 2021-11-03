LABOUM drop otherworldly music video for new single ‘Kiss Kiss’

K-pop quartet LABOUM have dropped their brand-new mini-album ‘Blossom’, featuring lead single ‘Kiss Kiss’.

The project was released alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Kiss Kiss’, where the group are seen performing the song’s choreography in a myriad of settings – on a distant planet, in a parking lot and in an empty warehouse.

“Gently kiss, kiss / Come closer to my lips / Shine brightly like a flame, yeah,” main vocalist Soyeon sings in the chorus. ‘Blossom’ is also the group’s first release since signing with Interpark Music Plus last month as the company’s first K-pop act.

Advertisement

LABOUM’s comeback has been first announced alongside news of the group’s new management, in which the group shared that they were “picking up the pace” for new music. It will also be their first project as a four-member group since the departure of former leader Yujeong.

LABOUM made their debut in 2014 with the single album ‘Petit Macaron’ in August. They went on to release two more extended plays, two studio albums and a handful of single albums throughout their now eight-year-career.

In other K-pop news, BTS member Jin is set to release the song ‘Yours’ later this week, his contribution to the sound track of the ongoing K-drama Jirisan. In addition, a “special music video” will also be unveiled to accompany the track on November 7.

Advertisement

Jin’s contribution to the series was first announced by tVN earlier last month, before the show’s premiere on October 23. Episodes for Jirisan stream every Saturday, via both cable network tVN in South Korea as well as internationally on streaming site iQIYI.