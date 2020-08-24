Labrinth to perform songs from ‘Euphoria’ soundtrack via livestream tonight

Labrinth will perform songs from the official Euphoria score tonight.

The British rapper/singer, whose ‘All For Us’ collaboration with the HBO series’ lead star Zendaya is featured heavily on the teen drama, announced the surprise gig today (August 24) just a few hours prior to the 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) event.

Labrinth, real name is Timothy Lee McKenzie, tweeted the news earlier today with a preview link to the virtual concert hosted on YouTube.

A description beneath the video on YouTube reads: “Welcome to the mini-mart. Our Emmy-nominated, series composer Labrinth takes the virtual stage on Monday, August 24 at 3PM EST to perform songs from the series live for the very first time. #euphoriaLIVE”

McKenzie scored the soundtrack for series one of Euphoria with the help of Sam Levinson.

Speaking about the score last year, the artist said: “My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician. It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast – I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something.”

Euphoria tells the tale of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, navigating her high school years. The show has proved a hit despite being criticised for its explicit depiction of drug-taking and sex.

Going off the official soundtrack listing, it’s expected that Labrinth will perform the following:

‘New Girl’

‘Formula’

‘Preparing for Call’

‘Forever’

‘Planning Date’

‘Nate Growing Up’

‘Home From Rehab’

‘We All Knew’

‘Say Goodnight’

‘Shy Guy’

‘Following Tyler’

‘Still Don’t Know My Name’

‘Kat’s Denial’

‘Slideshow’

‘Family Vacation’

‘Grapefruit Diet’

‘WTF Are We Talking For’

‘Euphoria Funfair’

‘The Lake’

‘Maddy’s Story’

‘Demanding Excellence’

‘McKay & Cassie’

‘Gangster’

‘When I R.I.P’

‘Arriving at the Formal’

‘Virgin Pina Coladas’

Watch the virtual performance from 3pm EST / 8pm BST today (Aigust 24) via this link.

Euphoria has been confirmed for a second series, however it is currently on production pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zendaya recently revealed that a bridge episode could be on the cards for fans eager to see more of the hit HBO drama.