LadBaby announce new Christmas single featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran

LadBaby have once again set their sights on a Christmas Number 1 with their new single ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ – watch the preview video below.

The novelty duo – comprised of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019) and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020).

Today (December 10) LadBaby confirmed their mission to make chart history by achieving their fourth Christmas Number 1 in a row.

They’ll release this year’s entry – a spin on Ed Sheeran and Elton John‘s recent collaborative track, ‘Merry Christmas’ – next Friday (December 17) and have pulled in the aforementioned megastars to boost the campaign.

All proceeds from ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ will go to food bank charity the Trussell Trust to support their efforts to end hunger in the UK. The organisation provides emergency food parcels to people living in crisis and is expected to hand out more than 7000 packages a day throughout December.

Sheeran and John appear alongside LadBaby in a video announcement in which they outline their goal. “We’re coming together to make a difference this Christmas,” John explained, “and raise as much money as possible for people in the United Kingdom that need it most.”

The clip also features a brief snippet of the forthcoming festive track, which is available to pre-order here.

Elton John joked about going head-to-head with LadBaby for Christmas Number 1 during an interview with NME in October.

“We’ve got the sausage roll man to deal with, haven’t we? We’ve got LadBaby to deal with!” he said of his and Sheeran’s plans to release a festive collaboration.

“Once we bump him off, we might have a clear path to a hit record. He seems to have the monopoly on Christmas records. And good for him!”

Per a press release, Sheeran reached out to LadBaby on Instagram to offer his support and together they hatched a plan.

“I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of ‘Merry Christmas’,” Sheeran explained. “All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat x.”

LadBaby said: “We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most!

“Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas and bring back some true Christmas spirit with the power of sausage rolls!”

They added: “No-one should go to bed hungry but today, far too many do. Can you imagine being forced into impossible decisions like heating your home or feeding your children? Help us make history! We HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”