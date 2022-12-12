LadBaby announce rework of Band Aid for 2022 Christmas single ‘Food Aid’

LadBaby have revealed their annual Christmas single for 2022 – get all the details on ‘Food Aid’, a Band Aid rework featuring Martin Lewis, below.

YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne first reached the top of the festive charts in 2018 with ‘We Built This City’, followed by ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019, and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ in 2020.

Last year they made history by becoming the first act to score a fourth consecutive Christmas Number One single with the Ed Sheeran and Elton John-featuring ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’.

For 2022, they’ve become the first act to be allowed to recreate Band Aid’s iconic ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’. An all-star cast is set to be announced, alongside consumer journalist and campaigner Martin Lewis, for the cover, which is released on Friday (December 16).

100 per cent of profits from ‘Food Aid’ will go to hunger and poverty charities in the UK, evenly split between The Trussell Trust and The Band Aid Trust.

Ladbaby said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

“So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas’. And we were truly honoured when they said yes! So today we are announcing ‘Food Aid’ to raise as much money as we possibly can for the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.”

They continued: “We knew we needed to enlist an icon to launch this year’s campaign, and we’re so excited to announce that the people’s champion and fellow supporter of the Trussell Trust Martin Lewis is joining us on this year’s track. An exciting variety of yet to be announced musical collaborators will also be announced in due course!

“We HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach. We hope everyone can support us as much as they can!”

Emma Revie, CEO of The Trussell Trust, added: “We are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support for a fifth year running. Between April and September this year, food banks in the Trussell Trust network provided 1.3 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship. Soaring food and fuel costs are affecting us all, but for families on the very lowest incomes this crisis means so much more and more people are likely to need a food bank’s help.

“Food bank teams are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available. But ultimately, no one in the UK should need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials like food, clothing and heating. The support of LadBaby and the Band Aid trust will help food banks within our network continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to end the need for food banks, for good. Thank you so much.”

The social media stars matched with The Beatles and Spice Girls when they earned three consecutive Christmas Number Ones in 2020, but last year surpassed both groups with their fourth.

At the end of 2021, LadBaby’s latest single beat out Sheeran and John’s ‘Merry Christmas’ (Number Two), Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ (Three), and Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ (Four).

The Kunts‘ Boris Johnson protest song ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’ landed at Number Five, amid a war of words with LadBaby.