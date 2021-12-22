LadBaby hit out at The Kunts in festive chart battle

LadBaby have criticised The Kunts for their attempt to score a Christmas Number One with their single ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’.

Speaking to the Official Charts, LadBaby’s Mark Hoyle said: “Definitely – it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know.

“There’s definitely an element that people aren’t happy with this government, but our song is for charity – I don’t believe theirs is – and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. It’s something that is even more important given everything that is going on.”

He added: “Every year we say this will be the last time, but we keep coming back because the situation keeps getting worse. 7,000 food parcels are handed out every day this Christmas – that shouldn’t be happening in the UK.”

SAUSAGE ROLLS FOR EVERYONE out now @LadBabyOfficial @eltonofficial 💥

All proceeds from the song will be going to the Trussell Trust who have supported 1,300 food banks across the UK❤️https://t.co/jU7JB9HEoG pic.twitter.com/tgjxnfSZdq — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) December 17, 2021

The YouTubers are going for their fourth consecutive Christmas Number One with ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, which features Elton John and Ed Sheeran, who are similarly in the running with their own collab ‘Merry Christmas’. All proceeds from LadBaby’s single go to The Trussell Trust.

In response to Hoyle’s comment, The Kunts singer Kunt said (via Clash): “You’re all my sort of people. When you have someone in charge like Boris Johnson who lies, cheats and turns a blind eye to corruption, I think it is perfectly within our rights to express our dissatisfaction in any way we choose to do, while we still can. That’s nothing to be ashamed of, if anything we should be proud that we are prepared to stand up for what is right.”

“There’s definitely a bigger buzz already than at this point last year, but we are a few troublemakers chivvying people along on social media, compared to the massive major label publicity machine behind Sheeran, Elton and LadBaby – so whether we get there will be purely down to whether enough people find out about it in time, and also whether people really believe that together we can all make a difference,” The Kunts’ frontman told NME recently.

Asked what it would mean to him to get the Christmas Number One, Kunt said: “It would mean everything. Not just personally but the idea of it being written into the history books that at Christmas 2021 collectively we all stood up and said, ‘We deserve better than this’.”