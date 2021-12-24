LadBaby make history as they score fourth consecutive Christmas Number One

LadBaby have scored their fourth consecutive Christmas Number One single with ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’.

The track, which features Ed Sheeran and Elton John, marks the first time an act has topped the UK singles chart four years in a row in the 70-year history of the Official Christmas Chart.

YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne first reached the top of the festive charts in 2018 with ‘We Built This City’, followed by ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019, and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ in 2020.

‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ earned over 136,000 chart sales in its first week to secure the Number One position, with 85 per cent of the total made up of digital downloads. Proceeds from the single are being donated to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week. You’re all absolute legends,” LadBaby said in a statement to the Official Charts Company.

They continued: “Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the positivity line. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“It means so much to us, and thank you so much for all the support, positivity and love that has been given to us over the last few weeks… Over the last four years!”

The social media stars had matched with The Beatles and Spice Girls when they earned three consecutive Christmas Number Ones in 2020, but have not surpassed both groups with their fourth.

LadBaby’s latest single beat out Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s ‘Merry Christmas’ (Number Two), Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ (Three), and Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ (Four). The Kunts‘ Boris Johnson protest song ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’ landed at Number Five – their campaign earned 53,000 chart sales over the last seven days.

The Kunts and LadBaby have been publicly criticising one another in the run up to the announcement of this year’s Christmas Number One, which started when Hoyle hit out at the title and subject matter of The Kunts’ track. The Kunts then responded, accusing LadBaby of “using food banks to hawk records”.

In the Official UK Albums Chart, Adele took the top spot with her new album ’30’, which has now spent five weeks at Number One.

The album garnered 70,800 chart sales over the past seven days including 62,000 physical copies. ’30’ marks Adele’s second Christmas Number One album, after previously reaching the festive top spot in 2015 with her third album ’25’.