Ladbrokes LIVE launched with surprise Sugababes performance and huge ticket giveaway

In partnership with Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes announced new entertainment platform Ladbrokes LIVE with a surprise performance by Sugababes at Tower Bridge and a huge ticket giveaway.

Launching today (August 1), the Ladbrokes LIVE platform sees the brand team up with NME and live entertainment company AEG Europe to develop a new digital hub – devoted to giving fans the chance to win access to thousands of tickets to massive events across the UK from massive shows at The O2, to unforgettable festivals, must-see sporting events and much more.

Advertisement

The platform unlocks access to the biggest and best shows in the UK, connecting fans and artists like never before through incredible unexpected performances, exclusive content and surprise ticket drops.

To celebrate its launch, Ladbrokes kicked off the milestone with a pop-up ticket booth in central London this morning, and held a surprise performance at Potters Field Park from pop icons Sugababes.

Introduced to the stage by Love Island’s Nas Majeed, the original trio performed fan favourites ‘Push The Button’ and ‘Round Round’, as well as a blast from the past with a rendition of their first single ‘Overload’.

After the set, the trio then handed out some of the countless free tickets to upcoming live events on offer for those who visited the London launch.

With the pop-up ticket booth, Ladbrokes LIVE gave attendees the chance to win up to 1,000 tickets to All Points East, as well as tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable Sugababes gig at The O2 in September.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to introduce Ladbrokes LIVE, an extraordinary platform that connects fans with the best live entertainment experiences,” said Kelly Rose, the Head of Brand for Ladbrokes. “The surprise performance by the Sugababes by Tower Bridge is just a flavour of what’s to come as we look to bring music fans closer to the action.”

With no betting involved, fans must be over 18 to register for the digital hub and to access the exclusive offers and live performance opportunities offered by Ladbrokes LIVE.

The brand has also confirmed that for the first 12 months, up to 15,000 tickets will be available for fans to win. Find out more about the new digital hub here, and keep an eye on the latest ticket drops on its Instagram page.

This comes alongside news that Ladbrokes and NME are teaming up for the return of the iconic Club NME nights, with a series of dates across the UK featuring incredible headline talent and unmissable DJ sets. Fans will be able to win free access to Club NME nights through the Ladbrokes LIVE platform.

“We’re embarking on an exciting new era for Ladbrokes connecting thousands of fans with free access to artists and talent through the Ladbrokes LIVE platform,” said Rose. “In The O2, AEG Presents, and NME we’re working with three of the biggest and most iconic brands in the entertainment industry and this means we will be able to reward our audiences with the chance to attend some of the most exciting live shows in Britain for free.”

NME‘s Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Holly Bishop added: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the legendary Club NME, once again providing fans with unforgettable live music experiences at some of the UK’s best venues. Thanks to Ladbrokes, all tickets will be completely free, making Club NME more accessible than ever. We’ll see you at the front!”

The performance at Tower Bridge is the latest of Sugababes’ recent comeback shows. The original trio – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan, first announced plans for their upcoming headline show at The O2 last November, with the gig set to be their biggest to date.