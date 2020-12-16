Blues singer Lady A seems to takes aim at band formerly known as Lady Antebellum on new song ‘My Name Is All I Got’

Seattle blues singer Lady A has released a new single, ‘My Name Is All I Got’, which apparently references her legal battle with the band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

The song begins with the line “they tried to take my name, but my name is all I got“, a possible allusion to the current legal matter between the two acts over the use of the name “Lady A”.

On the song, Lady A – real name Anita White – also praises singer Margo Price for “coming out and saying y’all need to invite me to the Grand Ole Opry” and Chris Stapleton for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You take our culture, our music, our artistry. Leave us our name. Because you know what? Sometimes it’s all we’ve got,” White sings on the track.

Listen to ‘My Name Is All I Got’ below:

Following the global Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year, Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A over concerns about the word “antebellum”‘s connotations with slavery before the American Civil War.

White – who had been going by the name Lady A for years – criticised the band’s move to change their name shortly after.

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” White told Rolling Stone. A spokesperson for the band told the publication that they were not aware of White’s use of the moniker.

In July, the band Lady A sued White for attempting to “enforce purported trademark rights in a mark that Plaintiffs have held for more than a decade”, as the band had reportedly trademarked the name “Lady A” for “many years”.

The band claimed that White had demanded a $10million payment in order for the band to use the name.

White then countersued the band, seeking damages and royalties on the grounds of “lost sales” and “diminished brand identity”. She also claimed the band had rejected several compromises and that she had hoped to use the $10million for her own rebranding and funding for other Black artists.