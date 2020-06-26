Lady Bird share new EP ‘Brainwash Machine Setting’

Lady Bird have released their new EP ‘Brainwash Machine Setting’ – listen to it below.

The four-track project comes a day after the Tunnbridge Wells trio released ‘Nice DLC’, a tribute to a friend of theirs called Emmet Gillah.

“With lines such as ‘We count the numbers on both hands’ the song also considers the theme of suicide more generally, placing our friend’s passion [for Grafitti] in the context of the wider struggle of youth and mental health,” Lady Bird explained.

Speaking on their new EP, the band said: “A mental health breakdown, resurgent imperialism and an inversion of masculine bravado are the story telling themes which make up ‘Brainwash Machine Setting’. The inception of this EP arose from a photo Sam took of a Japanese woman washing an American flag.

“Grime-punk is an emerging genre we are really excited about, and while developing these stories we found ourselves drawing on a variety of influences to get our point across. Over to you to determine what it is.”

Listen to the EP in full below:

The EP was recorded after the band’s touring plans were put on the back burner because of the coronavirus.

“We will miss playing shows and festivals this summer, but hope that you enjoy a piece of LB in the form of this release instead – and we promise to be back live & direct and on top form later in the year,” the band stated.

The band’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

DECEMBER

09 – The Boileroom, Guildford (Get tickets here)

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

11 – The Polar Bar, Hull

12 – Exchange, Bristol

14 – Old Fire Station, Carlisle

15 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

16 – Think Tank?, Newcastle

17 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

18 – Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells

19 – Omeara, London

Get your tickets here.

Limited to just 500 copies, you can purchase ‘Brainwash Machine Setting’ on 12-inch vinyl from Lady Bird’s website.