Fresh off the release of their highly anticipated collaboration ‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have apparently taken up meteorology in their next joint venture, sharing a video of them being rained on.

Billed as ‘The Chromatica Weather Girls’, in partnership with The Weather Channel, Gaga and Grande are in front of a camera at their Los Angeles and Beverly Hills homes, respectively, and reporting on the recent downpour.

The two are holding umbrellas as “rain” – water from a hose that’s being aimed onto the umbrella – pours down on them.

“It was beautiful just yesterday but, oh wow, how things have changed,” Gaga said in an overly enthusiastic and campy newscaster voice.

“Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

“Rain on me, tsunami! Water like misery but the people are still going,” Grande responded, referencing one of the song’s lyrics.

“So true, Ariana!” Gaga said.

“The world is rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth.”

She then asked Grande, “Are we thirsty or what?”

“Oh, we are thirsty, indeed! And what the locals are now saying globally is, ‘Rain on Me’,” Grande answered.

“It will be raining all summer, but we’ll surely be dancing as it does.”

‘Rain On Me’ is the second single from Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album ‘Chromatica’, which is due out on Friday (May 29). She released lead single ‘Stupid Love’ earlier this year.