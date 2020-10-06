The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2020 have been announced – you can find the full list below.
Leading the way with seven nods in total is Lady Gaga, who’s in the running for Best Artist. She’s also up for Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Video for ‘Rain On Me’, her joint single with Ariana Grande.
BTS, meanwhile, are up for five gongs – Best Song (‘Dynamite’), Best Pop, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live – with Justin Bieber following with four nominations, including Best Artist and Best Pop.
Elsewhere, Yungblud faces competition from the likes of DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Doja Cat in the Best New category, while Dua Lipa is gunning for Best Pop and Best Song (‘Don’t Start Now’).
Featured in the Best Alternative category are The 1975, Hayley Williams, FKA Twigs and Machine Gun Kelly, while Tame Impala, Liam Gallagher, The Killers and more will battle it out for the Best Rock crown.
This year’s MTV EMAs will take place on November 8, with organisers promising “a night of jaw-dropping performances from the hottest artists while celebrating the power of music in 2020!” Details of hosts and participating artists have yet to be revealed.
Voting officially opened today (October 6) – visit here to have your say.
A statement reads: “It’s no secret that 2020 has been an absolutely WILD year so far. From virtual livestream performances to the birth of a plethora of amazing quarantine content, the world sure has rolled with the punches and embraced these unpredictable changes!
“Obviously, the MTV EMA will be no different!”
The MTV EMA 2020 nominations are as follows:
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Meanwhile, Gaga recently said that she felt “used up” by her alter-ego prior to the release of her latest album ‘Chromatica’, which came out in May.
“I just totally gave up on myself,” she said of the period before her new record. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.”