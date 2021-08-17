Lady Gaga and Elton John are working on a “hardcore drum and bass” track together, a source close to both artists has claimed.

The pair previously joined forces on ‘Sine From Above’, which featured on Gaga’s last album ‘Chromatica’, released in May 2020.

While the original offering leaned heavily into pop and dance-led sounds, the new version will reportedly “shock” fans.

According to The Sun, the track offers “extreme” experimentation and is a contrast to the production of Axwell, Burns and LIOHN on the original.

“It’s about as far away from ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Candle in the Wind’ as you can get,” the source told The Sun.

“It’s gone from a pop-dance track to extreme hardcore drum and bass.”

Gaga discussed her friendship with John at the time of the track’s release, hailing the music icon for helping her to “really take care of myself”.

“He’s been my mentor for a long time,” Gaga told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I mean, he’s always challenged me to keep my head above water and it’s something that I always appreciate is that he knows when I’m down. He just does. And he knows because I hide, because I never want anyone to see me when I’m like that,” she said.

“Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself. And I really, really honour that about him. He is so, so uniquely special.”

Meanwhile, John surprised diners at a restaurant in Cannes last weekend with an impromptu performance of ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’, his new collaboration with Dua Lipa.