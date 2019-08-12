Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson speak out on claims they copied ‘Shallow’

'A Star Is Born' anthem won the Oscar for Best Original Song

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson have spoken out over claims a songwriter has threatened the pair with a lawsuit over ‘Shallow’ from the film A Star Is Born.

Steve Ronsen claims the duo have ‘stolen’ his work and specifically used a three-note progression sequence from his song ‘Almost’ without credit or permission.

In a statement to ET Online, he said: “It was brought to my attention by many people that the ‘Shallow’ song sounds like mine. I did not seek this out, I haven’t even seen the movie (I heard it’s pretty good). I admire Lady Gaga and I just want to get to the bottom of this.

“There are other writers that wrote the ‘Shallow’ song, including Mark Ronson. I have secured a musicologist who also agrees that the songs are similar. I am simply going about this how anyone else would investigate any possible infringement.”

Check out both songs below.

Gaga’s lawyer has now issued a counter-statement denying the claims and hitting out at the songwriter and his lawyer Mark D Shirian.

It reads: “Mr Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong.

“I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of opportunistic claims such as this. Should Mr Shirian proceed with the case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail.

“We provided Mr. Shirian a lengthy letter with the findings of multiple leading musicologists, each of whom found no actionable similarities between the two songs. Even Shirian’s own musicologist acknowledged the generic three note progression is present in many other songs predating his client’s song.”

‘Shallow’ won an Oscar for Best Original Song earlier this year. It was taken from film A Star Is Born.

Gaga gave an impassioned speech at the ceremony after picking up the prize.

“If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work,” she said. “I worked hard for a long time and it’s not about winning. What it’s about is not giving up.

“If you have a dream, fight for it. If there’s a discipline for passion and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you keep on going and are brave.”

Gaga co-wrote the track with Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.