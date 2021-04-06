Lady Gaga and Rina Sawayama might be teaming up on ‘Chromatica’ remix album

One of Lady Gaga‘s producers has teased that she might be teaming up with Rina Sawayama on a ‘Chromatica’ remix album.

On Sunday (April 4), Bloodpop – the lead producer on ‘Chromatica’ – shared a series of tweets teasing that Gaga might be releasing some new versions of songs from the 2020 album.

“In theory – which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song),” Bloodpop tweeted, before following it up eight minutes later with another that cc’d in Sawayama.

Sawayama later took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it on her own Twitter page, tagging Bloodpop.

Sawayama wasn’t the only artist Bloodpop teased for the potential remix album. Responding to a tweet asking for a Charli XCX remix of ‘911’, Bloodpop wrote: “Working on it.”

He also responded positively to fan suggestions that Gaga should work with Bree Runway, Bad Bunny, Dorian Electra, Doss and more.

Last month, Sawayama performed her single ‘XS’ at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The artist was nominated in the BRITs Rising Star category alongside Pa Salieu and Griff and marked the occasion with the special recording session.

In the clip Sawayama performed ‘XS’, the ’90s R&B-inspired third single from her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA‘, which was released last year.

Meanwhile, the producer of Lady Gaga‘s 2013 album ‘ARTPOP‘ has said he’s messaged her following the launch of a petition calling for the release of its planned sequel, ‘ARTPOP Act II’.

DJ White Shadow revealed on Instagram that he texted Gaga in response to the petition, which currently has nearly 29,000 signatures, and hailed her supporters as the “most incredibly loving and rabid fans in the world”.