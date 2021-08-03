Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announce new collaborative album, ‘Love For Sale’

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have announced a new collaborative album, ‘Love For Sale’ – listen to ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ below.

Gaga first teamed up with the legendary New York singer on the 2014 duet record ‘Cheek To Cheek’. Last month, it was announced that the pair would be reuniting for two live shows at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.

Dubbed ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’, the concerts will be held tonight (August 3) and Thursday (August 5) in celebration of Bennett’s 95th birthday (August 3).

Advertisement

Now, it has been revealed that Gaga and Bennett will release ‘Love For Sale’ on October 1. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Comprised of 10 tracks (12 on the deluxe version), the collection will mark Bennett’s final studio recording, according to a press release. (The singer announced earlier this year that he has been privately battling Alzheimer’s Disease).

Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, ‘Love For Sale’ showcases the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music with both duet and solo selections from Gaga and Bennett. It will boast “a mix of jazz ensemble, big band and orchestral arrangements”.

This Friday (August 6), MTV will premiere the official video for ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ across its worldwide network of channels in 180+ regions.

Advertisement

Writing on Instagram, Gaga said: “The day we released “Cheek To Cheek” in 2014, [Bennett] called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter.

“I’m always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation.” See that post above.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘It’s De-Lovely’

2. ‘Night and Day’

3. ‘Love For Sale’

4. ‘Do I Love You’

5. ‘I Concentrate On You’

6. ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

7. ‘So In Love’

8. ‘Let’s Do It’

9. ‘Just One of Those Things’

10. ‘Dream Dancing’

11. ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ (DELUXE VERSION)

12. ‘You’re The Top’ (DELUXE VERSION)