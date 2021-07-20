Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett set to reunite for pair of New York shows

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to reunite next month for two special New York gigs, which will be the legendary crooner’s final ever performances.

The duo famously collaborated in 2014 on duet album ‘Cheek To Cheek’, with a follow-up reportedly set to arrive this year. “He saved my life,” Gaga said of Bennett when reflecting on working together.

Next month, the pair will play two shows at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall, dubbed ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’.

The shows, which are billed as Bennett’s last ever New York performances, begin on August 3, which happens to be his 95th birthday. A second show is then set for August 5.

Tickets are available here from Thursday, July 22 at 3pm BST. The gigs will only be open to fully vaccinated fans.

“I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga wrote on Twitter to announce the gigs.

Earlier this year, Tony Bennett revealed that he has been privately battling Alzheimer’s Disease since 2016.

The singer announced that he has been living with the neuro-generative disease via a new article published in AARP Magazine.

“Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and AARP The Magazine for telling my story,” he wrote on Twitter.

Despite battling the condition, AARP reported that the singer has continued work on the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Cheek to Cheek’ – his collaborative album of jazz standards recorded with Lady Gaga.

The pair reportedly recorded the album “in widely spaced sessions, between 2018 and early 2020” and it is finally being prepared for release this year.