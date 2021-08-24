Lady Gaga announces 2021 dates for ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga has announced details for her forthcoming ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Las Vegas, including the show’s first dates in almost two years.

Gaga announced the new dates on social media, revealing that she’ll once again be taking on the city’s Park Theater at the Park MGM. She’ll be playing nine dates this October, kicking off on the 14th and ending on Halloween (October 31).

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale at 10am PT (6pm BST) Saturday August 28. View Gaga’s announcement below.

Gaga kicked off the ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in January of 2019, shortly after she began her simultaneous ‘Enigma’ residency in December 2018. Gaga consistently performed both residencies throughout 2019, with a slew of planned 2020 dates being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Lady Gaga is also set to release another jazz collaborative album with the legendary Tony Bennett, titled ‘Love For Sale’. Due out on October 1, it will be the two artists’ second album together, following 2014’s ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

The two performed a pair of sold out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this month, which would mark Bennett’s last ever shows as the 95-year-old announced his retirement from performing shortly thereafter.

‘Love For Sale’ will follow up Gaga’s most recent solo album ‘Chromatica’, which dropped last year. In a review of the album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote, “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album.

“From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

Outside of music, Gaga is set to star in the forthcoming Ridley Scott film ‘House Of Gucci’, alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto and more. ‘House Of Gucci’ arrives in cinemas on November 24.