Lady Gaga has announced plans for a global livestream concert which will also allow people to attend fan zones in London.

The one-off gig, which takes place next Thursday (September 30), will see Gaga perform jazz classics and tracks from her forthcoming new album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale‘.

Fans will be able to watch the show online but also attend fan zones at Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush and Stratford City.

Westfield will host fans in an intimate pop-up jazz theatre inspired by the new album and includes premium viewing of Gaga’s performance along with food, drinks, and limited edition merchandise – all free of charge.

Registration for exclusive access to the ultimate Love For Sale live viewing party is free and available here now.

Fans must register to attend online or in-person and attendees at the Westfield Fan Zone viewing parties must abide by local government COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

The show will support both Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Bennett’s Exploring the Arts.

‘Love For Sale’ meanwhile is set to be released on October 1. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Comprised of 10 tracks (12 on the deluxe version), the collection will mark Bennett’s final studio recording, according to a press release. (The singer announced earlier this year that he has been privately battling Alzheimer’s Disease).

Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, ‘Love For Sale’ showcases the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music with both duet and solo selections from Gaga and Bennett. It will boast “a mix of jazz ensemble, big band and orchestral arrangements”.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘It’s De-Lovely’

2. ‘Night and Day’

3. ‘Love For Sale’

4. ‘Do I Love You’

5. ‘I Concentrate On You’

6. ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

7. ‘So In Love’

8. ‘Let’s Do It’

9. ‘Just One of Those Things’

10. ‘Dream Dancing’

11. ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ (DELUXE VERSION)

12. ‘You’re The Top’ (DELUXE VERSION)