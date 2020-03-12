Lady Gaga announces new anthology book ‘Channel Kindness’

Lady Gaga has announced plans to release a new anthology book.

Titled Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, the book compiles “inspirational stories written by young people” along with “personal notes of empowerment”.

According to a synopsis: “The stories in Channel Kindness include a young writer who discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school, someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health, and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.”

Set to be published through her Born This Way Foundation, Channel Kindness is due out on September 22.

Gaga detailed the book to O, the Oprah Magazine, describing the project as “the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instil a sense of hope in each of us.”

She added: “If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”

The singer also recently announced her new album ‘Chromatica’ following on from the release of its lead single ‘Stupid Love’ last week. ‘Chromatica’ is due to be released on April 10.

Gaga also recently announced ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’, with dates confirmed in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. The London show will see Gaga performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.