Lady Gaga announces new beauty line, Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga is breaking into the beauty market with her own line of cosmetics. Dubbed Haus Laboratories, the brand will launch exclusively on Amazon.

The pop star announced the business venture yesterday (July 9) with a flashy, minute-long video. The clip was soundtracked by music by Boys Noize, Bloodpop, Tchami and, you’d expect, Mama Monster herself.

“The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad,” she declares in the video. “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself.” Watch it here:

Gaga drew inspiration for the brand from her time as an aspiring singer in New York City, using drugstore makeup to craft her signature look, Business of Fashion reports. The line is “about liberation”, she told the publication.

Haus Laboratories will start off by selling kits that include lip gloss, lip liner and all-over colour, though Gaga hinted to Business of Fashion that a full collection is on the way. The kits go on sale in September and pre-orders begin July 15.

Though Haus Laboratories is Gaga’s first independent business venture, it’s also a collaboration with Amazon. The kits will launch on the site simultaneously in nine countries, including the UK, US, France and Germany. Customers around the world will also be able to make purchases through Amazon’s global store.

Haus Laboratories will be the first major beauty brand to launch on Amazon, Business of Fashion notes. Gaga reportedly agreed to the deal with the online retail titan because of the creative control it gave her over the brand.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do … they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” she explained. “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”