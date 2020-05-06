Lady Gaga has announced a new release date for her forthcoming album ‘Chromatica’.

Back in March, the singer postponed the release of her sixth album from its initial date of April 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it “just doesn’t feel right”.

After the album’s tracklisting, featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, Elton John and BLACKPINK, was revealed recently, she’s now confirmed that the new album will now arrive on May 29.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

Announcing the initial postponement of the album’s release, Gaga wrote: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

So far, Gaga has only shared one song from the album, ‘Stupid Love’. Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “The Gaga we first met and fell in love with is making a big return with ‘Stupid Love’, the first taste of her long-awaited sixth album.

“It’s a glorious resurrection for the 21st century’s most outlandish pop star and an iridescent lightning bolt of a banger ready to electrify the dancefloor.”

Last month, Gaga curated a star-studded benefit livestream concert, One World: Together At Home, which raised almost $128 million for healthcare workers working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The singer is set to join BTS, Barack and Michelle Obama and more at a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by YouTube, organised after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of events across the US.