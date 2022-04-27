Lady Gaga announces new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared details of a new track, ‘Hold My Hand’, set to feature on the forthcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick.

Posting on social media, Gaga explained that she had been working on the track “for years”, and spoke candidly about what both the process and end result meant to her.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she wrote.

“I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other – a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

After thanking the song’s key contributors, the 36-year-old added: “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3.”

Produced by Gaga, BloodPop® and Benjamin Rice, the version included in the film also boasts production and score music by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

‘Hold My Hand’ is due to be released on May 3 – you can presave it here, and watch the latest trailer for the film it’s due to soundtrack below.

Top Gun: Maverick is finally set to hit cinemas on May 27 this year, after the project faced numerous delays, including four due to coronavirus restrictions. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 12, 2019.

Alongside Cruise, the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Iceman.