Lady Gaga announces tenth anniversary edition of ‘Born This Way’

Lady Gaga has announced a special tenth anniversary edition of second album ‘Born This Way’.

The record, which features six new takes on the album’s tracks by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community, will be released on June 18th.

The first release from the record is ‘Judas’, which has been reimagined by New Orleans rapper Big Freedia.

“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover,” Big Freedia said of her involvement.

“To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

While other collaborators will be revealed in the coming weeks, the tracklist promises fresh remixes of ‘Highway Unicorn’, ‘You & I’, ‘Marry the Night’, ‘Born This Way’ and ‘The Edge of Glory’.

You can pre-order the new record here.

Gaga’s second studio effort actually turned 10 earlier this month, and she was honoured with the key to the city of West Hollywood for her work.

West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also declared May 23 ‘Born This Way Day’, and unveiled a street painting of the album’s title as a pride flag on Robertson Boulevard, tributing both the album and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Elsewhere, Gaga recently appeared in the anticipated Friends: The Reunion Special to perform ‘Smelly Cat’ alongside Lisa Kudrow.

The song, first played by Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom, was reworked by the pair in the one-off special, which saw the show’s actors sitting down to recall their experiences.