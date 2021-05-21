Lady Gaga has revealed in a new interview that she fell pregnant after being raped by a music producer.

The singer recalled the harrowing incident on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See, explaining how it occurred when she was 19.

“I was 19 years old and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me: ‘Take your clothes off’. And I said no,” she said.

“And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I don’t even remember.

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

The singer has previously spoken about the ordeal, but additionally revealed in the new interview that it led her to experience instances of self-harm and psychotic episodes where she threw herself against a wall.

“You think you’re gonna feel better ’cause you’re showing somebody: ‘Hey, look I’m in pain.’ It doesn’t help,” she said. “I always tell people: ‘Tell somebody. Don’t show somebody.'”

The singer has never revealed the name of her alleged abuser.

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years I was not the same girl,” she added.

Opening up on her mental health, Gaga said: “Even if I have a six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad.

“And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I’m ever gonna do it.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

For help and advice on mental health: