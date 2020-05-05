BTS, Lady Gaga and The Obamas will all appear at a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by YouTube, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of events across the US.

YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ event will take place on June 6, with a mixture of traditional commencement-style speeches and performances from an all-star line-up of guests.

As well as the Obamas, BTS and Lady Gaga, outgoing students can also expect appearances from the likes of former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

BTS will deliver a commencement address and also perform at a virtual grad night after-party.

Gaga’s involvement comes after she headed up the One World: Together At Home virtual concert series, which has raised almost $128 million for healthcare workers in their ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual concert, which saw performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and Taylor Swift on April 18, raised $127.9 million according to Global Citizen.

Of that amount, $55.1million will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, whilst the remaining $72.8million will go to local and regional responders of those on the frontline.

Meanwhile, BTS have been forced to cancel their entire 2020 ‘Map of The Soul’ tour due to the pandemic.