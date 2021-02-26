Lady Gaga calls dogwalker a “hero” as she breaks silence on dog theft

Lady Gaga has called her dogwalker a “hero” as she breaks her silence on his shooting and the theft of two of her dogs.

The star is currently in Italy filming Ridley Scott’s Gucci and is believed to have left her three French bulldogs in the care of dogwalker Ryan Fischer.

On Wednesday night (February 24), Fischer was shot while walking Gaga’s dogs in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles and two of her pets, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. The third dog, Miss Asia, ran away and was later recovered by police.

Fischer was taken to the hospital and is in a critical condition, according to the LAPD.

Gaga has now spoken about the incident publicly for the first time. In two new tweets, the star confirmed the $500,000 (£359k) reward that has been offered for the safe return of the dogs. “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us.”

She continued: “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

French bulldogs are often a target for thieves because they are expensive and difficult to breed, as well as being incredibly popular. According to CNN, French bulldog puppies can be sold for anywhere between $1,500 (£1,077) and $5,000 (£3,592) or more.