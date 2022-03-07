Lady Gaga confirms rescheduled dates for ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour

Lady Gaga has confirmed the rescheduled dates for her long-awaited ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour – see them in full below.

The tour was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, it was then postponed again in June last year because of the uncertainty surrounding the virus.

Today (March 7), Gaga has unveiled a list of rescheduled shows as well as a number of newly added dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Dallas, Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, and Arnhem. She also announced a second London show.

The summer tour promises to be “a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan favourite hits, and the first ever public live performances” from her 2020 ‘Chromatica’ album.

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

SUMMER STADIUM TOUR

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale on Friday (March 11) in Arnhem and London, and on Monday (March 14) in all other locations – get them here.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris (July 24), London (July 29), Toronto (August 6), East Rutherford (August 11), Chicago (August 15) and Boston (August 19) are on sale now.

All previously purchased tickets remain valid.

You can see the full list of ‘Chromatica’ dates below:

JULY 2022

17 – Düsseldorf, DE, Merkur Spiel- Arena

21- Stockholm, SW, Friends Arena

24 – Paris, FR, Stade de France

26 – Arnhem, NL, GelreDome

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

AUGUST 2022

6 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

11 – East Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium

15 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

19 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

23 – Dallas, TX, Globe Life Field

26 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park

SEPTEMBER 2022

8 – San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park

10 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

For all shows in the US, $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

In a four-star review of Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that. ‘Chromatica’ is ‘about healing and it’s about bravery,’ she explained before the album came out, adding: ‘sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record’.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited in public at last week’s SAG Awards following the success of A Star Is Born a few years ago.

The pair headed up the 2018 reboot of the classic story, playing the roles of Ally and Jack, with Gaga going on to win Best Original Song at the Oscars for ‘Shallow’.

At the ceremony, Gaga was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role for House Of Gucci, while Cooper had a nod for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role for Licorice Pizza.