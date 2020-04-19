Lady Gaga covered Charlie Chaplin during the One World: Together At Home charity live-stream yesterday (April 18).

The pop star curated the mammoth benefit broadcast, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Hi, this is Lady Gaga and today I’m so happy that we are one world, together at home,” she said before the performance. “I feel very honoured to be a part of the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“I care so much about all the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day and I’m also thinking of all of you that are at home wondering when this is all going to be different.

“What I’d like to do tonight, if I can, is to just give you the permission to, for a moment…” she said, before tailing off and beginning to play ‘Smile’. The song was composed by Charlie Chaplin in 1936 for his movie Modern Times, with lyrics added to it in 1954. It was later popularised by Nat King Cole. You can watch the performance above now.

The One World: Together At Home coronavirus charity special was hosted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and was powered by the UN Foundation. It featured some of the biggest names in music, including The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and more.

Gaga was due to release her sixth album ‘Chromatica’ earlier this month (April 10) but postponed the record because of the current coronavirus pandemic. “While I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she told fans.