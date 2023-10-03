Lady Gaga dedicates performance of ‘Born This Way’ to victims of 2017 Las Vegas shooting

Lady Gaga dedicated a recent performance of ‘Born This Way’ in Las Vegas to the victims of a mass shooting that took place in the city in 2017.

The pop star was performing in at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 1) when she played a stripped back version of her 2011 hit, pausing to pay tribute mid-way through the song.

“I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is,” she said. “It has big hearts, and a lot of hope and believing in the future. And I just would like to dedicate this song to everyone we lost.”

On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire at Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The gunman was named as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police later confirmed Paddock died of a self-inflicted gun shot, and that he was a resident from the Las Vegas area. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Lady Gaga is currently performing as part of her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency which she announced in July this year.

The ‘Jazz & Piano: The Las Vegas Residency’ is a celebration of her love of the Great American Songbook, featuring reworked versions of her biggest hits. Gaga first launched her Jazz & Piano show back in January of 2019.

The announcement of the pop icon returning to stage came a week after the death her longtime friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett.

Gaga also recently featured on The Rolling Stones‘ latest single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ alongside Stevie Wonder.