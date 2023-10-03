NewsMusic News

Lady Gaga dedicates performance of ‘Born This Way’ to victims of 2017 Las Vegas shooting

"I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient, wonderful city this is"

By Hollie Geraghty
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park MGM on August 31, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga dedicated a recent performance of ‘Born This Way’ in Las Vegas to the victims of a mass shooting that took place in the city in 2017.

The pop star was performing in at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 1) when she played a stripped back version of her 2011 hit, pausing to pay tribute mid-way through the song.

“I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is,” she said. “It has big hearts, and a lot of hope and believing in the future. And I just would like to dedicate this song to everyone we lost.”

Advertisement

On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire at Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The gunman was named as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police later confirmed Paddock died of a self-inflicted gun shot, and that he was a resident from the Las Vegas area. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

@billboard

@ladygaga dedicated “Born This Way” to the survivors and those impacted by the 2017 Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas on its sixth anniversary during her Jazz and Piano Residency. #ladygaga #bornthisway #lasvegas #music

♬ original sound – billboard

Lady Gaga is currently performing as part of her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency which she announced in July this year.

The ‘Jazz & Piano: The Las Vegas Residency’ is a celebration of her love of the Great American Songbook, featuring reworked versions of her biggest hits. Gaga first launched her Jazz & Piano show back in January of 2019.

Advertisement

The announcement of the pop icon returning to stage came a week after the death her longtime friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett.

Gaga also recently featured on The Rolling Stones‘ latest single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ alongside Stevie Wonder.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement